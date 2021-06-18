Feeling overheated? Here are some cool places to go in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is under a heat advisory until 7 Friday evening, with the heat index reaching 105-109 degrees, but there is relief.
The city has set up some cooling stations if you're feeling like the heat is unbearable.
Remember also to check on the elderly, children and pets occasionally, especially if not in air conditioning.
Never leave anyone or any pets in cars on days like this, with no A/C. If pets are left outdoors, try to bring them inside during the afternoon and make sure they have plenty of water to drink. If you work outside, try to take frequent breaks and get out of the sun during the hottest time of the afternoon. If you will be swimming or boating, remember to never swim alone and limit alcohol consumption on or in the water.
If you do want to go outside, Alderwoman Annie Rice of the 8th Ward tweeted the city's list of cooling centers and public sprinklers, and there'll probably be more added at @AnnieRiceStL.
The state of Missouri also has a map of cooling centers.