FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance

There are Disaster Recovery Centers in St. Charles, St. Louis and St. Louis County.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — We are quickly approaching the one-month mark of July's historic flash flooding. In the mail yesterday, I got this letter. Many of you probably have too.

The letter from Flagstar Bank, my mortgage company, outlines assistance they are offering and how to contact FEMA for additional help.

The key number on this letter, is up at the top and it applies to everyone affected by July's flooding. It's R4665, the FEMA Disaster ID, and you'll need to apply for FEMA assistance if you're in St. Charles County, St. Louis County or City of St. Louis.

The best way to find out if you qualify for FEMA assistance is to call them at (800) 621-3362 or visit disasterassitance.gov. You'll need the number R4665 to apply.

John Mills with FEMA told 5 On Your Side over 4,000 applications for aid have been approved and they have room for more.

"We can help with rental assistance if you need to relocate temporarily, we can help with replacing personal property, we can help with lodging reimbursement if you had to stay at a hotel temporarily, for a homeowner we may also be able to provide money for basic home repairs," Mills said.

Speaking of homeowners, even if you have insurance, FEMA can still help you. Mills says they'll ask for a letter from your insurance company about what your insurance covered and what it did not cover. From there, a FEMA representative will steer the applicant toward the best avenue for aid.

"If you have flood insurance it may not cover everything," Mills explains, "such as the need to relocate temporarily. That's why we may be able to provide rental assistance for people who have flood insurance and have that need to relocate while they make repairs."

If you do file with FEMA an inspector may come out to verify damage. After the inspection, federal money can be approved for renters and homeowners.

Assistance is also available for some individuals who lost vehicles in the flooding.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are located:

Opening Saturday in St. Charles: Developmental Disabilities Resource Board (DDRB Building) 1025 Country Club Rd., St. Charles, MO 63303 (I-70 near Zumbehl Road Exit) Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Seven days a week, until further notice

Reopening Monday in Hazelwood: Hazelwood Civic Center East 8969 Dunn Road, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Opens: Monday, Aug. 22, 12 p.m.–7 p.m. Then: Tuesday, Aug. 23—Friday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Open in St. Louis: Ranken Technical College, Mary Ann Lee Technology Center 1313 N. Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO 63113, (On the corner of Newstead and Page) Hours: 8 a.m.--7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice

