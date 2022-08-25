FEMA disaster recovery center to open in University City Friday

There are three other centers open in the St. Louis area. All four centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Another FEMA disaster recovery center in the St. Louis area will open Friday to help people affected by flash flooding in late July.

On Aug. 26, the center will open at the University City Recreation Center at 7210 Olive Boulevard to provide one-on-one assistance to flooding victims. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

"Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications," the press release said.

There are three other centers open in the St. Louis area. They have the same hours as the University City center.

St. Louis County Hazelwood Civic Center

8969 Dunn Road

Hazelwood, MO 63042

St. Louis Ranken Technical College

Mary Ann Lee Technology Center

1313 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

(On the corner of Newstead and Page)

St. Charles County Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building

1025 Country Club Road

St. Charles, MO 63303

(I-70 near Zumbehl Road Exit)



Anyone who has flood damage but has not yet made contact with the Red Cross should call 1 (800) 733-2767. The Red Cross requires an assessment of flood damage, but you can set up an appointment for a team to come out by calling that number.

The Red Cross will also connect callers with the local organizations that were at the MARCs, including state government representatives and representatives from non-profit and faith-based disaster relief organizations.

Red Cross assistance is for living quarters only, but FEMA aid can be used more widely.

To apply for FEMA aid, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call FEMA’s toll-free application line at 1-800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week.

To speed up the process of getting help, flooding victims are encouraged to document damage and save related receipts. The sooner victims apply for FEMA aid, the sooner they may receive assistance.

The deadline for most individual assistance programs is 60 days following the president’s major disaster declaration. That would be Friday, Oct. 7. Disaster assistance to eligible individuals generally falls into the following categories:

Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced persons whose residences were heavily damaged or destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.

Disaster Grants, which are available to help meet other serious disaster-related needs and necessary expenses not covered by insurance and other aid programs. These may include replacement of personal property, and transportation, medical, dental, and funeral expenses.

Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing, or other damaged personal property. SBA loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury. Businesses can visit sba.gov or call 1-800-569-2955.

Other Disaster Aid Programs include crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, legal aid and assistance with income tax, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits.

Red Cross and FEMA application processes are separate and may require separate assessments. It's possible for applicants to qualify for assistance from the Red Cross, FEMA or both.

The Red Cross overnight shelter remains open at St. Vincent Community Center at 7335 St. Charles Rock Road. Wednesday night into Thursday, more than 30 people stayed at the shelter.

For more ways to stay in touch with the Red Cross, download the Red Cross Emergency app from your app store or by clicking here.