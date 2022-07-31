FEMA will aid Missouri in flood damage assessments following St. Louis flood

Gov. Mike Parson said FEMA members were expected to land in Missouri Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Sunday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help aid Missouri in its Preliminary Damage Assessments post-flooding.

Parson announced the agency's assistance in a Sunday morning news release and said FEMA members should land in Missouri Monday.

Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency had been working to assist local agencies in St. Louis city and St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties who were impacted by the flooding on Tuesday and Thursday.

"We cannot thank our SEMA and local teams enough for their efforts in assisting the St. Louis region, and we are confident FEMA’s participation in joint damage assessments will confirm the need for a federal Major Disaster Declaration," Parson said in the news release.

On Tuesday, Missouri declared an executive order, sending the state into a State of Emergency. The State of Emergency activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, allowing state agencies to coordinate with local agencies to provide aid, the release said.

Eight teams will work together to complete the PDAs, the release said. The teams will verify documented damage to determine what federal programs could be requested to help recovery.

Anyone who has experienced flood damage in Missouri and has not reported damages, should immediately report it by contacting their local emergency management agencies or calling 211.

The release outlined four Multi-Agency Resource Centers that will be open the coming week. The MARCs have been organized in the region by the Emergency Human Services team with SEMA, the release said.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

3 - 8 p.m.

Element Church

100 Mall Pkwy, Unit 500

Wentzville, MO 63385

Wednesday, Aug. 3

3 - 8 p.m.

John F. Kennedy Community Center

315 Howdershell Road

Florissant, MO 63031

Thursday, Aug. 4

3 - 8 p.m.

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

Friday, August 5

St. Louis City location TBD

An American Red Cross shelter is open for displaced survivors at the St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, MO 63133.

The release specifies that individuals with unmet needs and those who would like to help should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org.

Visit recovery.mo.gov for additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including mold and general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services.