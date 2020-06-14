Fairmount Park's only full-time female jockey loses family barn, 3 horses in fire

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Just as spectator-free races are returning at Fairmount Park, the family of the park’s only full-time female jockey, Elizabeth Thurman, lost their barn and three young horses in a tragic fire early Sunday morning.

Rhonda Thurman, Elizabeth’s mother, was sitting at home with her four dogs when a fire broke out in the family’s barn around 12:30 A.M. Sunday morning.

The barn was completely destroyed in the fire, unfortunately taking the lives of the family’s three young horses; Clyde, Psycho and Mike. The supplies that were used to take care of the horses and the property were also destroyed.

The family’s home also suffered damage in the fire. Fortunately, Rhonda Thurman and the family’s four dogs were not harmed.

Elizabeth Thurman was in Troy, Missouri at the time of the fire and rushed back to her family as soon as she heard the news. Kelly Thurman, Elizabeth’s father, and Austin, Elizabeth’s 21-year old brother, who also live at the home, were not at home at the time of the fire.

A nearby shed, which served as a workshop for Austin Thurman’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was also destroyed,

Rhonda Thurman’s ’89 Pontiac Firebird was parked nearby and suffered minor damage and shattered windows.

Five local fire departments responded to the fire but were unable to put out the fire before the family barn and shed were completely destroyed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family recover from the damage to their barn and home.

“Barn is a total loss. We lost three wonderful horses. Lost tools and things I’d had my entire life. Tons if Priceless photos and memories gone. I am Thankful I have my kids and we are all safe. I’ve never been in a place where just I did not know what to do till now. Lord, Please help us through this one“, Kelly Thurman posted on the family’s GoFundMe page.