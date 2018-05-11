FENTON, Mo. — About 80 Fenton families are searching for a new home after Saint Louis County officials said the hotel they live isn’t up to code.

Families living in the Stratford Inn said they had four days to pack up and get out.

"They are hardworking, low-income people but they are good people,” Paula Treffinger, a resident said.

“What would they have us out on the streets?"

On Friday, Saint Louis County posted notices on tenant’s doors informing them they need to move out due to multiple code violations at the hotel.

“We are putting our stuff in storage, we are going to a new hotel and (we are) going to have to pray," Treffinger said.

The Fenton hotel is closing its doors after new management recently took over. That’s a double whammy for Treffinger who not only lives there but worked there as well until she was let go on Friday.

“That's gut-wrenching,” Treffinger said. “Now I have to go to a new hotel and the money that I have saved up to find a proper home will be sucked away into finding me a temporary place to stay."

Fenton City Attorney Tim Engelmeyer said poor conditions, improper use of the hotel and safety was a factor behind shutting down the Stratford Inn. He provided the following details for the closure.

The BOA/Council was previously apprised on this issue (deplorable conditions, crime and lack of valid occupancy permits) and staff was instructed to move forward with enforcing our ordinances and code as it relates to not only the Stratford, but all hotels/motels within the city. See attached pictures. That despite the previous owner’s (Mr. Scauzzo’s) assertions or incorrect reporting by the news, neither he nor his father applied for or received occupancy permits for the 400 section of the building. No one should be (or should have been) occupying, living in, renting, staying squatting or using the 400 section, gazebo, etc. because they have no occupancy permits. The Stratford Inn is a HOTEL, not an apartment. It is designed, constructed, zoned and approved for SHORT-TERM stays, not long-term leases. The city has received around 800 calls for police and EMS to the Stratford in the last 10 months and 10 days. Most of the calls involve drugs, overdoses, assaults, suicides and welfare checks. The calls have been increasing in number and severity in the last year. It has recently come to our attention that the now-previous owner was accepting CASH and renting short-term, transient designed hotel rooms as long-term stay apartments. This violates ordinances, building codes and fire codes. It is illegal. There are no written leases. The previous owner rented rooms for $269 per week and was paid in cash. There are 5 registered sex offenders that list the Stratford as the permanent place of residence. There are voters who list the Stratford as their permanent address. There are Rockwood students who list the Stratford as their permanent residence. This hotel is not designed, zoned or approved for long-term residency. The rooms are not constructed for long term occupancy. For example, there are no firewalls like apartments or condos. There are no kitchenettes or sinks. Our notice to the owner of the hotel ordered him to vacate only the 400 section, not the entire hotel. People that he (the former owner) accepted rent from in the 400 section were allowed to stay at the hotel for now, but in a different area that does have occ permits. (approx. 127 other rooms that have proper occ permits) We flatly dispute each and every one of Scauzzo’s allegations that he has posted or alleged in the media. It was Mr. Scauzzo and him alone that made the decision to enter into long term rental agreements and place people into areas with no occ permits that are not designed or constructed for this type of occupancy. (or any occupancy for that matter). The City has been working hand in hand with the Problem Properties unit of the STL County PD to make sure everything is being done by the book and those affected are being cared for. We have also reached out to STL County div of Homeless, Circle of Concern, the Red Cross, and social services for the Rockwood School District, among others, who can assist those affected by Mr. Scauzzo’s actions. The Hotel was sold and closing took place on NOV. 1st. Pursuant to ordinance, upon a change in ownership, new occ permits must be obtained by the new owners. Therefore, as with all hotels, motels, signle family residences and other structures, everyone must be out as there is no valid occupancy permits for the entire hotel, not just the 400 section. Above and beyond all of the above --- the fire marshals inspection report is done and it demonstrates numerous immediate health and safety issues. Loose wiring, lack of sprinkler systems, outdated fire suppression, among many other issues.

Treffinger said there’s no way first responders have made that many trips to the hotel and she has worked to get rid of problem tenants to make the hotel a better place to live.

Engelmeyer said officials are exhausting resources to help relocate families that live at the hotel but tenants said they haven’t seen the support. For several reasons, moving for most families isn’t easy Treffinger said.

“There's background checks, credit checks. Most of the people here have no credit or bad credit. That's why they are here.

With move out day creeping closer the families who still have nowhere to go said they will lean on each other as they pack up their belongings.

The biggest thing they said they need is community support and help to find new homes.

© 2018 KSDK