FENTON, Mo. — After a Fenton food pantry sent out a call for help, the community stepped up in a big way.

On Friday, Circle Of Concern posted a photo of empty pantry shelves on Facebook. The pantry said its cereal supply was at a critically low level and asked the public to help restock the shelves.

Those in the community wanting to help could purchase cereal off the pantry’s Amazon wish list or drop off cereal at the pantry.

A few days later, an Amazon truck arrived at the pantry filled with 210 packages! The pantry received more than 1,700 pounds of cereal along with cereal that was previously dropped off.

The staff at the pantry expressed how thankful they are to the community on Facebook.

“We're not sure words can fully express just how grateful we are to have such an amazingly generous and caring community supporting Circle of Concern," the pantry staff wrote. "What you've done is just truly a blessing to us and to the many individuals we feed each month."