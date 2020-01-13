FENTON, Mo. — A man from Fenton won $2 million in the Lotto Jackpot before the new year.

Patrick Poston bought the winning ticket for the Dec. 28, 2019 Lotto drawing to win a jackpot of $2 million.

He bought the wining ticket at QuikTrip at 1907 Hawkins Road in Fenton.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 28 Lotto drawing were 2, 5, 9, 16, 21 and 26.

Three Lotto jackpot winners purchased their winning tickets in St. Louis County in 2019. These three winners account for $4.7 million of the total $18.6 million in Lotto jackpot prizes won statewide, the Missouri Lottery said.

