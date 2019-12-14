FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a Ferguson bank on Friday.
The Ferguson Police Department said a man walked into the Great Southern Bank on W. Florissant Avenue around noon and passed a note to the bank teller that demanded money. The teller handed over the money and the man ran off before police arrived.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
