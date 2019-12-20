FERGUSON, Mo. — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at the Canfield Green Apartments on Friday afternoon.

The Ferguson Police Department said the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Both victims are male and approximately in their 20s, police said.

One victim died. The second victim's condition wasn't given, but police said his vitals were stable.

The department said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is being activated to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

