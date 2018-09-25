FERGUSON, Mo. – A historic church building has transformed into a women’s care center, which is a long-term transitional living home led by the nonprofit, ‘All Among Us.’

“The transformation has been a work of heart, sweat and grace. We are beyond thrilled to finally open our doors in Ferguson,” Founder and Executive Director Cathryn Shaw said.

The women will call the Women’s Care Center their home while they work toward reaching their personal goals, according to a press release from All Among Us.

“We will provide educational opportunities, work-force readiness workshops, trauma-informed care and counseling, financial literacy programs, arts and creative experiences, cultural immersion, physical and mental health support, job opportunities, and affordable housing assistance,” Shaw says. “It is our goal to tear down barriers and provide opportunities in order for women to step out of poverty, and step into being self-sufficient and a valuable member of their community.”

Open house events will be held on Friday, October 12 and Saturday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Women’s Care Center is located at 107 Carson Road, Ferguson, MO 63135. Parking is available to guests on the east side of the building. The public is invited to attend.

