FERGUSON, Mo. – The fire and police department in Ferguson are hosting a movie night at the firehouse Friday night.

Residents can join at the firehouse located at 200 South Florissant Road at 7 p.m. The movie ‘Moana’ will start at 7:30 p.m. Children can enjoy a special showcasing of firetrucks and a police car. Popcorn and snow cones will be provided and anyone can bring their own snacks, drinks blankets and lawn chairs.

