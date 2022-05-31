Ferguson group #Stopthechase raises awareness on lives lost from police chases

The #Stopthechase group held a peaceful mile walk to send a message to law enforcement about educating the public on pursuit policies.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Neighbors came together in Ferguson Tuesday afternoon to send a clear message to law enforcement officers.

"We hashed the tag "stop the chase" movement, it is to bring awareness on the different police pursuits that are happening and the rules that are not being followed," organizer Constance Lee said.

At least seven people in St. Louis City and County were killed by suspects speeding away from police this year.

Five were from the same family in a crash that happened in early May.

"That night, it touched me emotionally, because it was like a rerun of what already occurred in my life. It's in memory for the people that lost their loved ones, that's what this day is about it's about," co-organizer Lafada Pruitt said.

Pruitt worked with Lee and Kelis Mack to organize a peaceful mile walk from West Florissant Avenue to Canfield Green Drive to raise awareness to stop police chases.

"When it gets to the point where they have to bring out spike strips, and it involves innocent people to lose their lives then yes," Pruitt said. "If it's getting over to the point where you left one district to get to another district, it's not worth it.

Pruitt wants local leaders to provide education behind pursuit policies.

"Can we make changes? Can we do something different? Can we understand and have transparency with the laws and regulations and the rules to follow and when to follow them," Pruitt said.