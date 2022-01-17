Space heater set out for dog leads to deadly Ferguson house fire

Fire officials said the space heater was under the back porch to keep a dog warm.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Fire officials believe a deadly house fire in Ferguson over the weekend was caused by a space heater.

The fire started at a home along Ruggles Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. An elderly man was in the home with his son who was on hospice care, according to Ferguson Fire Chief John Hampton.

Hampton said the father suffered burns trying to get downstairs to his son and was unable to get to him. Firefighters found the father on the first floor and his son in the basement.

They were both taken to a hospital for treatment. The father survived but his son died from his injuries. Fire officials did not give an update on the father’s condition.

Hampton told 5 On Your Side the fire was caused by a space heater that was under the back porch to keep a dog warm. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog.