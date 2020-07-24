Internet outage in Ferguson area after tractor-trailer rips pole out of ground

A tractor-trailer snagged the line, ripping the pole out of the ground, leaving the wires across the service road and I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Downed internet lines stopped traffic on Interstate 270 at the Washington/Elizabeth exit Friday morning. The lines were down on the service road on the north side of the interstate as well.

A tractor-trailer snagged the line, ripping the pole out of the ground, leaving the wires across the service road and interstate.

Traffic eventually resumed with reduced lanes on the interstate and service road. Internet for a good portion of the Ferguson area was knocked out.

Charter told customers it should be back up by 10 a.m. A construction crew is working on the Washington/Elizabeth off-ramp.

Traffic will be slowed for several hours while the cleanup continues.

Traffic stopped EB 270 at Washington/Elizabeth. Slowed WB. Power lines down across interstate pic.twitter.com/ybvt70Uj2o — Rhyan J. Henson (@rhyan_henson) July 24, 2020