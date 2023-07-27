Fire damages Ferguson laundromat Thursday

Firefighters with the Metro North, Ferguson and North County fire departments worked to put out the fire. No one was inside at the time.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A Ferguson laundromat was damaged by an early-morning fire Thursday.

Firefighters from multiple departments worked for hours to get the fire under control at The Laundry Basket at 702 South Florissant Road. The fire started at about 3:30 a.m., and crews were said it was under control just before 5 a.m.

Crews were still monitoring the fire at 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Although the fire happened in the early morning hours, firefighters had to take breaks and use other strategies to stay cool. Video from the scene showed a firefighter being loaded into an ambulance.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

Neighbors said the business has been a staple in the community for years. Some said they brought their clothes to the laundromat to clean them after historic flooding in the area last July.