Ferguson Market owner serves free meals to first responders

"I just wanted to do something nice for as many firefighters, police officers and other first responders who are taking care of people," said Priyanka Patel

FERGUSON, Mo. — They were busy all afternoon. Five volunteers stood under a small tent on a big mission in Ferguson.

"I have been busy working on it for the past two weeks. I just wanted to give back," said Priyanka Patel, the owner of Ferguson Market.

Wednesday afternoon, Patel got great joy watching her dedicated team grill, bag and serve free barbecue meals to firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and other first responders currently on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just wanted to do something nice for the people that have been working hard out here and you know taking care of many people," said Patel.

"This is great that the community is finally thanking us. We do work hard," said Symone Bearden, who's a Ferguson nurse and a north St. Louis County resident.

Nearly six years ago, the community of Ferguson made headlines around the world when protests broke out.

But, this Wednesday afternoon, the Ferguson Market parking lot, once the scene of racial tension and chaos, was filled with peace, kindness and unity.

"All happy faces out here," added Patel.

"Happy faces" covered with masks and their hands with gloves.

Still, the pandemic didn't stop Patel and her team from serving 400 meals to the brave men and women they call heroes.

"We practiced social distancing and kept the gloves and masks on. We had a great time, and we really had a nice crowd. We have grown since the Ferguson riots and now the first responders and all of the healthcare workers continue to help us change for the better as a community," she said.

"The firefighters, officers, nurses, doctors, they all are the people who are on the lines saving us and saving our loved ones from this virus. They have a passion for what they do and I do appreciate them," said Francello McCoy, who led the team of volunteers for the free meals event.