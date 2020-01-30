FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she received burns to her hands and face during an overnight grease fire.

Ferguson Fire Captain Jim Ethier said that a kitchen grease fire started in a rental home on Albert Avenue just after midnight on Thursday.

Ethier did not know the woman's condition or the degree of her burns, but said she was expected to be OK.

The woman's three children were in the home at the time but weren't injured.

Ethier said a neighbor was taking care of the children while their mother was in the hospital.

The home was extensively damaged in the fire.

