FERGUSON, Mo. — Officials are investigating an overnight house fire in Ferguson as suspicious.

The Ferguson Fire Department responded to a fire on the 300 block of Coppinger Drive at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Nobody was home at the time, the department said.

The home was extensively damaged. The department didn't say what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.

