Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after Ferguson hit-and-run

Ferguson police said the person was struck Monday night at the intersection of Chambers Road and Joyce Ellen Lane.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Chambers Road and Joyce Ellen Lane. There, a white Ford van struck a pedestrian and drove off, according to the Ferguson Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the crash and were continuing to search for the van Monday night.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.