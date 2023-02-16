Ferguson police chief Frank McCall resigns, interim named

The letter said Captain Harry Dilworth will be stepping in as the interim police chief effective immediately.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall will resign his position next week, the city's interim city manager announced in a letter Thursday.

According to the letter from Interim City Manager/Fire Chief John Hampton, McCall will resign from his position effective at 8 a.m. Feb. 24.

"We wish him success in his future endeavors and thank him for his service to the City," Hampton said.

McCall was promoted from assistant chief to chief in August of 2021, replacing Jason Armstrong. He was the city's seventh chief in as many years when he took the job.

The letter said Captain Harry Dilworth will be stepping in as the interim police chief effective immediately.

"Captain Dilworth’s knowledge and history with the City of Ferguson will help us through this transition," the letter said.

The department has been under federal scrutiny since a Ferguson officer shot and killed Michael Brown in 2014. The shooting sparked months of protests and eventually led to the Department of Justice investigation.

Ferguson and U.S. Department of Justice entered into a consent decree in 2016, which requires a review of the police department's policies and procedures.

In the letter, Hampton said he believes Dilworth will help the police department continue its community-based police reform efforts.

