Ferguson police chief pushing for positive change on anniversary of Michael Brown's death

FERGUSON, Mo. — Monday marks seven years since Michael Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer.

The current Ferguson police chief, Frank McCall, joined the department when it was facing federal scrutiny.

And while he didn’t work in Ferguson when Brown was killed, he said it’s what drew him to the department and why he strives to make a positive change in his community.

"There's work to be done, and that's why I came here,” said McCall. "As a parent myself, regardless of circumstances, it's tragic to lose a life, let alone a child."

Brown's death sparked a series of events that have changed our country forever.

"The most notable change that I’ve seen is the department itself," said McCall.

After having seven different police chiefs in the past seven years, McCall said it’s important his community of 21,000 knows the mission of the Ferguson Police Department remains the same.

"You have a nucleus and a foundation here that is committed to change (and) to be the best that we can be for the betterment of our community," he said.

In order to do that, he's working to break down barriers in his department.

"No one knows everything," said McCall. "There's a lot that we're unaware of, but you've got to be open-minded enough to learn it, accept it, correct it, and learn from it."

That's why McCall is working to build partnerships within his community and change the perceptions around the world as they build a better tomorrow.

"There are some great people in this community," said McCall. "There are people who care, citizens who have sacrificed for this community, and I want to reassure them that I'm here with you. We've come a long way here in Ferguson."