City of Ferguson parts ways with sixth police chief in 7 years

The City of Ferguson has struggled to retain a police chief; Armstrong is the sixth chief in seven years

FERGUSON, Mo. — Two years after he was sworn in as the chief of the Ferguson Police Department, Jason Armstrong will be leaving the department for a position in a different state.

"While this is a disappointment to the city, we wish him much success in his future endeavors and thank him for his service to Ferguson," the department said in a statement released Wednesday.

Armstrong will serve as chief for the Apex Police Department in North Carolina, starting Aug. 2, according to a press release posted on the City of Apex's website this week.

The City of Ferguson has struggled to retain a police chief; Armstrong is the sixth chief in seven years. When he applied for the position in 2019, he had to review a consent decree for the first time in his career, weighing whether he thought he could make the changes required.

"A process like this, change like this, it really takes an open mind, and you have to be open to different ideas, and you have to be open to trying things," Armstrong said during an interview with 5 On Your Side in April.

Ferguson and U.S. Department of Justice entered into a consent decree in 2016, following the DOJ's review of the department's practices and procedures -- sparked by the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

Armstrong grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina and graduated from North Carolina Central University.