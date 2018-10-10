FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson police chief Delrish Moss plans to step down.

Ferguson city manager De’Carlon Seewood told 5 On Your Side on Wednesday he learned of Moss’ resignation ‘within the last couple of weeks.’ He said Florida native Moss is returning home.

Moss was sworn in May 2016.

According to Mayor James Knowles, the department will conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. Assistant chief Frank McCall will serve as the interim chief until they find a new chief.

In a press conference on Friday, Moss said he is returning to Florida for family obligations. He also said he is not being 'forced down' and he made his own decision to return home. His mother suffered a stroke a few years ago.

Moss said he has had multiple calls for jobs in Florida since it came out he was leaving.

“I have enjoyed my time here in the City of Ferguson and I leave with nothing but gratitude and respect for the citizens of this city who welcomed me and share their vision and hopes for the direction of this great community. Unfortunately, the time has come for me to return to Florida to attend to more pressing family obligations. I believe that Ferguson is on the right track for the future, and I’d like to think that I have in a small way shared in helping to shape that bright future,” said Moss.

