FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson police chief Delrish Moss plans to step down.

Ferguson city manager De’Carlon Seewood told 5 On Your Side he learned of Moss’ resignation ‘within the last couple of weeks.’ He said Florida native Moss is returning home.

Moss was sworn in May 2016.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

