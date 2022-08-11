Police searching for woman taken at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend in Ferguson

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of the missing woman should call 911.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Tuesday morning after a woman was taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend.

The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Caddiefield Road in Ferguson, police said.

Police described the missing woman, 21-year-old Karrena Cummings, as 5-foot-5 and 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

The suspect, 22-year-old Chance Costello, was described as 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of the missing woman should dial 911 immediately to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department directly at 314-522-3100.