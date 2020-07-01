FERGUSON, Mo. — A masked gunman shot two people in the parking lot of two businesses in Ferguson Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Ferguson Police Department said witnesses told investigators a masked man opened fire on two people outside businesses near the intersection of Airport Road and Newell Drive. He said the two victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they do not think it was a random shooting but don't know if the victims were the intended targets of the attack.

Video from the scene at around 4:45 showed dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot of Chief's Barbershop and Insight Media while multiple police vehicles were in the parking lot of Jenny Market on the other side of Newell.

The investigation is ongoing.

