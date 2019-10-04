FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are looking for a woman reported missing Wednesday.

Police said 21-year-old Dashe Monique Moses has not been seen since early Wednesday morning. Police said she made some statements that had family members worried about her safety.

Police said she is 5-foot-6 and 120 bounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black leggings. She has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.