FERGUSON, Mo. — Police in Ferguson are looking for a man with Alzheimer's who went missing after a trip to Schnucks.

Police said Edmond McDavid Sr., 86, was last seen at 2:30 Monday afternoon at the store on 49 N Florissant Road. He went to use the restroom at the store but never returned to his family.

Police said McDavid is about 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He was wearing a brown, black and burgundy shirt, black-and-gray windbreaker, black pants and white tennis shoes when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or dial 911.

© 2018 KSDK