Ferguson police looking for 7-year-old taken by non-custodial parent

Police said Zyla Neice's non-custodial mother never brought her back home after a trip to the store on Sunday.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are looking for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week after her non-custodial mother never brought her home.

The Ferguson Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Zyla Niece, who is believed to be with her mother, Tyricka Turner.

Police said Zyla's grandmother, who has custody of Zyla, allowed her to go to the store with her mother on Sunday. Turner never returned with her.

Zyla is 4-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lime yellow outfit with a unicorn on her shirt.