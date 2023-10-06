Ferguson Walmart closed for police investigation

In order to fully carry out the investigation, the department said it has temporarily closed the store.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department closed down the Walmart on West Florissant Road Friday for an investigation.

According to a Facebook post, the department is investigating a death inside the store as a potential overdose. In order to fully carry out the investigation, the department said it has temporarily closed the store.

"In order to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic incident, it has become necessary to temporarily close the Walmart store," the post said.

The department is working with Walmart management to gather facts about the incident and determine what happened.

Shoppers are asked to stay away from the area during the ongoing investigation. The post did not say when the store would reopen to the public.

The post did not provide any additional details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 314-522-3100.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.