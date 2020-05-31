'Not in my community!' | Onlooker confronts man attempting to light fire outside Ferguson business

While trying to get the item to ignite, a man ran up to the protesters and repeatedly yelled at them, "Not in my community!"

FERGUSON, Mo. — A peaceful protest escalated to violence Saturday night in Ferguson.

At around 10:30 p.m., protesters wanting justice in the death of George Floyd began throwing bricks, fireworks and other things at police dressed in riot gear. Windows and doors were smashed on the Ferguson Police Department as well.

The unrest went into the night, where 5 On Your Side reporter Robert Townsend described seeing protesters smash windows of the Italian restaurant Vincenzos, which is next door to the police department on South Florissant Road. He said looting had begun.

About an hour after reporting that, 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen drove along South Florissant Road and pointed out some other businesses and empty storefronts that had their windows shattered. Other businesses were not damaged.

"This is nothing like what we've seen around the country in terms of looting," Casey described.

At about 12:30 a.m., while parked in front of Vincenzos, 5 On Your Side saw two protesters try to light what looked like a molotov cocktail on fire in front of the building. While trying to get the item to ignite, a man ran up to the protesters and repeatedly yelled at them, "Not in my community!"