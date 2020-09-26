Freight train derails in Ferguson, no injuries reported

Police are in the area directing traffic

FERGUSON, Mo. — Fire crews responded to a train derailment in Ferguson Friday night.

According to Central County Dispatch, a freight train derailed near 330 S. Elizabeth Ave. and six cars went off the track. No one was injured and there was no property damage to the area, dispatch said.

The train, owned by Norfolk Southern Railways, was traveling westbound when the derailment happened, according to Norfolk Southern Railways.

There were not any hazmat materials on the train.

Ferguson police are in the area directing traffic along Elizabeth Avenue as of 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.