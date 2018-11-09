FERGUSON, Mo — FERGUSON, Mo. — When a Ferguson woman lost the father of her children and the love of her life earlier this summer she thought that was as bad as things would get.

It turned out to only be the beginning.

Tiauna Jones' boyfriend was on a Metrobus this summer, near this stop, when an argument escalated and he was shot and killed.

"I lost the love of my life," Jones said.

If the saying is true — when it rains, it pours — then Tiana says, she needs a life raft.

"Since he’s been gone, it’s been one thing after another," says said.

The struggle began just two days after the death of her boyfriend, Kenneth Pointer.

"We were actually at the funeral home making his final arrangements. I called my boss well within my time knowing I would not be able to make it in and that was what I was doing," Jones said.

She says, he replied with a cold-hearted text.

"Telling me I was terminated. He no longer needed my services and he was taking my entire last check and applying it to my rent," she said.

To make matters worse her boss is also her landlord.

Without a job, and raising four children on her own, she says she's drowning in bills.

"I’ve always paid my rent, I’ve always paid my way. I just asked for a little time after you terminated me to find another job, which takes time," Jones said.

She eventually did find another job, she starts at the IRS next month.

According to her landlord, that's too little too late.

"Nine days after my rent was late - he filed for eviction," she said.

Unless a judge intervenes in a few weeks, a green eviction notice on her house will become final.

"My kids have lost so much already so now they have to lose their home? When it’s not necessary? I’m not a bad tenant," says Jones.

5 On Your Side called Tiauna's former boss and landlord. He declined an interview but claimed Tiauna missed too many shifts at Dr. J's Liquor Store and that the final absence was the final straw.

"I’m not a person who calls off of work. If I called off, I had a doctor’s statement for it," she said.

If there is a lifeboat in Tiauna's future, it may come from the state of Missouri.

5 On Your Side reached out to the Missouri Crime Victim Compensation Fund that supports violent crime victims along with their families.

A spokesperson for the fund couldn't comment on a specific case but encourages Tiauna to reach out to their office because she could be a good candidate.

"Definitely am going to look into that. Anything that is going to offer me some kind of assistance. Especially anything that can help me with counseling," she said.

If there's a silver lining to these dark clouds - it's a valuable lesson.

"This was really a conflict of interest having him my boss and my landlord - so if anyone can learn from that - don’t do that," Jones said.

Tiauna is worried that an eviction notice may make it harder to find another home to rent.

She’s been in contact with the group Better Family Life, who is working to find a landlord that will work with her unique situation.

