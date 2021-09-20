Ferguson apartment complex posts notices threatening eviction for 80+ tenants

Dozens of tenants stormed the leasing office Monday with paperwork showing their proof of rent payments and rental assistance.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Toni Eggerson has three days to pay $1800 according to the Pleasant View Apartments notice posted on Friday, threatening eviction. She wasn't the only one.

"It says that I have a balance of $2,135. When I go on the portal I have a balance of $0," Robin French said.

"They'll tell you oh you got three days or whatever like that, but you gave it to us on a day that you're not even open," Lazarus Israel said.

On top of these notices, many of the tenants say they've reported mold and leaks for months with no response from management.

"The leaking from the top apartment came down into my apartment which I had to stick coolers around in my house," Ava Buie said.

We knocked on the leasing office door to get answers.

No answer from management. Even as some residents left the office, they were quick to shut the door in our face.

"They're not telling us anything," French said.

More than 80 tenants received notices to pay outstanding balances within 3 days. They're either up to date on rent, waiting for rental assistance, or behind on rent.

"I went in there, gave my story. I told them I don't owe anything, they told me 'write your number and we'll call you back on Friday', and that's all I got," Israel said.

Through all the confusion, Israel says one message is clear.

"Don't live here, you know what I'm saying? Don't live here," he said.

Pleasant View Gardens was formerly named the Canfield Green Apartments.

It's the complex where Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in 2014.

An affiliate of the New Jersey-based Aria Legacy Group bought the complex in April.