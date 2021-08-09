'It's almost like it just happened': Michael Brown's family honors 7th anniversary of his death

Family members, lawmakers and supporters gathered on Canfield Dr. and a business owner talks about change in the neighborhood since 2014.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Michael Brown's death caused a lot of heartache and pain within the community and sparked civil unrest across the country.

There's a healing, that still continues today.

"It's like the energy bounces off all the walls out here. It's almost like it just happened," Michael Brown, Sr. said.

Michael Brown Sr, his family and supporters gathered for the seventh year at the exact spot where his son was shot and killed by police.

"It's always going to be a legacy because Mike Brown brought people together. We stand out here, we stand in solidarity because of what happened,"

Congresswoman Cori Bush and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones showed their support as part of the change that's happened in leadership since 2014.

"The police department has made changes, we have seen that. The city council has made changes. We have an amazing activist from the Ferguson movement on the council in Fran Griffin. We have the first black Mayor in Ella Jones and I know that the people, this community is starting to really feel heard," Bush said.

Vice President of Ferguson Business Association Joshura Davis was in his office on West Florissant that day and saw the impact on business after the unrest.

"Over 60% of those small businesses went away because of the mark on our character and a mark, a smear after the uprising of Mike Brown's death," Davis said.

Davis lead efforts with business owners who stayed to rebuild Ferguson, and seven years later he says there is progress.

"With the development coming in with the Boys and Girls club coming in, to giving the youth another alternative, that's the positive swing or pivot that comes out of all the uprising and may lay in the area that just went left," Davis said.

There's an event Monday at the Ferguson Police Department for Michael Brown starting at 7 p.m.