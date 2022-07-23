FestAbility takes over the Missouri History Museum with Disability Pride Festival

Members of the St. Louis disability community gathered to celebrate and come together on the 32nd anniversary of ADA.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis disability community came together on Saturday in Forest Park to celebrate FestAbility.

FestAbility also celebrates the 32-year anniversary of since the Americans With Disabilities Act the legislation that gives equal rights to disabled people.

FestAbility is St. Louis' only Disability Pride Festival, according to a news release about the event.

"It's incredibly important," Organizer Sarah Schwegel said. “Historically, the disability community has been siloed and don't communicate across disability types. FestAblity is an opportunity for everyone in St. Louis with disabilities to spend time together as a community."

People in the disabled community came together for a full day of fun, music and comradery. It started with a pride walk to the Missouri History Museum, where there was music and entertainment.

FestAbility Activities included:

• Accessible Yoga

• Wheelchair check-ups

• Duo Dogs petting stations

• Adaptive clothing fashion show

• Beep Ball

• Bubble Bus

• Adaptive Rock Climbing

• History Museum Accessible Tours

For more ways to further their mission, visit festability.org.

