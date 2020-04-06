Festival of the Little Hills canceled over coronavirus concerns

The festival's board of directors said it wouldn't be able to meet social distancing guidelines

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The 2020 Festival of the Little Hills in St. Charles has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The festival was scheduled for Aug. 21-23, but the event's board of directors said it wouldn't be able to meet social distancing guidelines.

"Please know that many factors were taken into consideration on making this difficult decision," event organizers wrote Wednesday on the event's Facebook page. "With a heightened sense of safety for visitors, local businesses, and residents of the community, this event will not be able to take place meeting these guidelines with the sheer amount of people who typically come to enjoy this annual Festival."

Organizers encouraged those who would have attended to donate to participating businesses and organizations that will miss out on money they would have made at the festival. A list is on the event's website.

"We are extremely disappointed for all our talented vendors who planned to participate this year, the festival goers who returned every year and planned to do so again this year, and especially the many non profit organizations who work hard to provide delicious food and beverages as a fundraiser for their worthy causes," the post said.

Preparations for the 2021 festival are continuing as planned.