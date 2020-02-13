FESTUS, Mo. — A car crashed into a Festus gas station Thursday morning.

Festus police responded to Express Mart at 999 West Gannon Dr. around 5 a.m. where a car crashed into a gas pump and then into the store.

The gas station is located just east of Interstate 55 and off Veterans Boulevard.

Police said a building inspector has been requested to the scene. It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

