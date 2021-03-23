High school senior from Jefferson County killed in crash on I-55

McKenna Templeton was killed in a crash last Friday evening in Ste. Genevieve County. She was 18 years old

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A school community in Jefferson County is mourning the sudden passing of a high school senior described as a talented student who was active in band and softball and loved spending time with her friends.

Templeton was driving a 2009 Ford Escape down Interstate 55 when she tried to change lanes to the left. As she was doing that, the front right side of her SUV clipped the rear left side of a tractor-trailer, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Her SUV overturned and hit a guard rail. Templeton died at the scene.

Templeton was a senior at Festus High School. The school district shared the following statement about her passing.

“The Festus R-VI School District extends our condolences to McKenna's family and friends. She was a talented student and will be greatly missed by the Festus school community. Our guidance counselors have been available for any student who may need their support.”

Loved ones wrote in her obituary that she participated in softball and band and especially loved teaching herself how to play a variety of instruments.

“Most of all she loved spending time with her friends, family and her cats Cleo and Ace,” the obituary added.

Visitation for Templeton is set for 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus, with services immediately following.