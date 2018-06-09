DE SOTO, Mo. — It's a race against the clock to help save homes in a small Jefferson County town. The rain headed our way could change the face of De Soto and ruin some people's lives.

Sandbags could be all that stands between homes in De Soto and a natural disaster. Volunteers are needed Friday morning starting at 9 a.m. to help fill and deliver sandbags.

They’re needed to help fight off a menace running through town that could grow and wreak havoc.

Joachim Creek is usually a quiet stream. But lately, Louis Pratt has seen it turn into a raging river more and more often.

“It's been like every couple of years or so,” said Pratt.

He's lived along the creek for almost 50 years. But he's never had water come as high as it did during the floods of 2013 and 2016.

“Almost to the top of that wall right there,” he said, pointing to a two-foot-high retaining wall that sits about 50 yards uphill of the creek. He says the water in his yard was about a foot deep.

Pratt's lucky. Despite close calls, his home has never flooded. But people who live just a few minutes away haven't been as lucky. Dozens of homes between Main Street and the creek to the east have flooded and then been repaired or rebuilt.

But new maps from FEMA put those homes at risk of never being lived in again should they flood. They now sit in a newly-designated floodway.

“Under the new FEMA regulations, if they have flooded more than twice they will have to move," said Paula Arbuthnot, an engineer who helps run a local group called Citizens' Committee for Flood Relief. She says in all there are two churches, 13 businesses and nearly 100 homes in the floodway.

“You're looking at folks who may find themselves homeless by natural disaster,” said Arbuthnot.

One of those people could be Louis Pratt.

“You can't stop it. When the water comes it's gonna do what it wants to do,” he said.

While volunteers scoop sand to protect his house and others, Pratt will be keeping a close eye on a newly-installed gauge in the creek.

“Just watch and see when I have to skedaddle,” said Pratt.

Anyone interested in volunteering can meet in the lot behind the De Soto City Fire Department on Second Street any time after 9 a.m.

