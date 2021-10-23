Fights break out inside McCluer High School leaving a mom on edge

"I have 42 videos in my phone from this year fighting. Girls and boys," said Toleta Thomas.

FERGUSON, Mo. — "Violence is a problem," said Toleta Thomas.

Thomas says an hour and a half after the school bell rang at McCluer High School on Oct. 13, fists flew.

Lots of students scrambled.

While others whipped out their cellphones and caught the chaos on video.

"My youngest daughter, Payden was assaulted," said Toleta Thomas.

Thomas says a big brawl, between her youngest daughter and another female student, broke out in the cafeteria at the north St. Louis County high school.

"She was assaulted by an 18-year-old senior. I have another 18-year-old senior that intervened in the assaulting," said Thomas.

She insists neither one of her daughters incited the wild fight.

"We bumped into each other and she thought I was trying to push her and my sister was telling her that it wasn't like that and nobody was trying to fight her," said sophomore, Payden Thomas.

The Ferguson mom said violent fights among students have repeatedly erupted inside McCluer High.

"I have 42 videos in my phone from this year fighting. Girls and boys. Teachers aren't safe. How do you keep the other students safe? That's my main concern," added Toleta Thomas.

Late Friday afternoon, the Ferguson-Florissant School District sent 5 On Your Side a video statement.

"I want to remind you that safety is the number one priority on our school campuses," said Superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis.

The superintendent clearly disturbed by the videotaped violence.

"A small number of our students have chosen to fight. This is completely unacceptable. If you fight at school, you're saying school is too much for you and you may need an alternative setting," said Superintendent Davis.

Meanwhile, Toleta Thomas plans to fight administrators' decision to now move her 15-year-old daughter to an alternative school.