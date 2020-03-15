ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles organizations are coming together to provide new clothing and school supplies for kids, and they need your help.

The Vision St. Charles County Leadership Class of 2020 partnered with Neighbor Helping Neighbor and the St. Charles County Ambulance District for a "fill the ambulance" event.

They are looking for new clothing and school supplies, which will be donated to children in the St. Charles School District.

The event is taking place March 15 until 4 p.m. at Lindenwood Agency, located at 1112A First Capitol Dr., St. Charles.

If you are not able to attend the event, you may call the organizer to arrange a time to get items picked up. Contact Kacie Derby at 314-960-9818.

The needed items include:

shirts

pants

underwear

coats

shoes

socks

gloves

scarves

pencils

pencil boxes

notebooks

folders

scissors

calculators

markers

crayons

glue sticks

