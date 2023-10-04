x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Finally, the Rams stadium tab is paid off

Officials paid off the last of the bills for a never-built Mississippi Riverfront stadium. The final tab totaled $19.6 million.
Credit: St. Louis Business Journal

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis board has finally paid off outstanding bills related to the effort to build a Mississippi Riverfront stadium for the National Football League's Rams that never advanced beyond planning stages.

Utilizing money received from a legal settlement with the league and team, now based in Los Angeles, the state-created entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA), said it recently paid some $2.5 million in bills tied to the riverfront stadium effort, a push that came to try to keep the Rams here, though the team left town in 2016.

That pursuit of a stadium involved paying architects, lawyers and environmental cleanup firms millions of dollars, plus $1.3 million in payments to option land for the stadium, though the options were allowed to expire. The final tab totaled nearly $19.6 million, an RSA official said.

Read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mission Taco sued for trademark-infringement

Before You Leave, Check This Out