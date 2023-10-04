Finally, the Rams stadium tab is paid off

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis board has finally paid off outstanding bills related to the effort to build a Mississippi Riverfront stadium for the National Football League's Rams that never advanced beyond planning stages.

Utilizing money received from a legal settlement with the league and team, now based in Los Angeles, the state-created entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA), said it recently paid some $2.5 million in bills tied to the riverfront stadium effort, a push that came to try to keep the Rams here, though the team left town in 2016.