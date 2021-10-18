Financial empowerment forum for Black men set for Wednesday

The theme is "The Revolution Will Be Economic" and includes discussions on eliminating generational debt, money management and building personal wealth

ST. LOUIS — Have you always wanted to learn more about money management, getting out of debt and how to be a good investor?

A financial empowerment forum for Black men is set for this Wednesday night.

The theme is "The Revolution Will Be Economic" and includes discussions on eliminating generational debt, money management and building personal wealth.

It's sponsored by the St. Louis Office of Financial Empowerment.

The event will feature financial coach Reginald Garth, St. Louis City Treasurer Adam Layne and Dart Ford of Enterprise Bank and Trust.

The Black Men's Financial Empowerment Forum is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the O'Fallon Park YMCA on West Florissant Avenue.

You can attend in-person or via Zoom.

Catered food will be provided for those attending in-person, and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. In-person attendance will be limited to 50 people.