ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A fire at the Kutis Funeral Home in south St. Louis County is being investigated as arson.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, crews from the Mehlville and Rock Community fire departments responded to a call for a fire at the funeral home on Lemay Ferry Road.

When crews arrived, they found the roof of the home was on fire. They said the fire was small and was put out quickly. No one was injured.

Lemay Ferry Road was closed in the area while police were investigating.

During the investigation, police found two fire-producing devices that they said were thrown onto the roof of the home.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.

Services at Kutis that were scheduled for Friday will go on as planned but upcoming services will be moved to another chapel. Families who chose the Lemay location will have the option to use either the Affton or Gravois locations.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).



