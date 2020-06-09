Fire at motel in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood overnight

ST. LOUIS — Around 100 people were evacuated after the Budget Inn caught fire in the 3600 block of Hamilton Ave in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood overnight on Sunday.
No one was injured in the fire.
At 3:27 A.M, the St. Louis Fire Department tweeted from their official Twitter account that the main body the fire had been knocked down, but that the flames had spread into the attic of the motel, causing the fire to spread horizontally.
At 4:14 A.M. the St. Louis Fire Department tweeted that all occupants of the motel were accounted for.
Four units of the motel were heavily damaged in the fire according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated
