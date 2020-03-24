ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fire at a building in St. Louis.

The fire happened at a two-story building in the 2700 block of Osage Street Tuesday afternoon. There was heavy smoke coming from the building when firefighters arrived.

Fortunately, there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured while putting out the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

