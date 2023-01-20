Fire breaks out at building that houses Bob Kramer's Marionnettes

Firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at the Central West End building that houses Bob Kramer's Marionnettes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — One person is unaccounted for after a fire Friday night at the Central West End building that houses Bob Kramer's Marionettes.

St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Garon Mosby said that shortly before 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from the back of the two-story building.

"When we arrived, we had a report that there were possibly persons trapped inside. The initial report is that folks were in the basement," Mosby said.

Firefighters quickly entered the building and began searching for two people who were thought to be inside.

"Conditions deteriorated rather rapidly, and an evacuation was ordered," Mosby said.

Firefighters were able to rescue one of the people inside. Mosby identified the person as Kramer's partner, Dug Feltch

Feltch was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Mosby described his condition as stable.

"It looked like there was a decent amount of smoke in the theater," Mosby said.

Another person inside the building was unaccounted for as of 9:45 p.m.

Feltch and Kramer live on the second floor of the building.

"I was hoping it wasn't Bob Kramer's place. He's such a nice and passionate guy. He's so well known for his puppet shows. We all know and love him from our neighborhood. My prayers go up for him and his partner," said Chris Kissel, who lives nearby.

"They were both home at the time smoke was discovered in the dwelling. One went to go investigate and they got separated," Mosby said.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Battalion 5 reports: Primary fire Building evacuated. Occupied exposure buildings on Sides B & D. Defensive operations underway. Two aerial waterways and two hand lines working. All members operating exterior. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/G3D8naXwLY — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 21, 2023

"Right now, we're at a second alarm. ... We have over 60 firefighters working the scene," Mosby said.

He said firefighters were stationed for blocks around the building because of a lack of nearby hydrants.

"These are very long blocks in the Central West End that present a unique challenge. ... There aren't many hydrants in these large blocks," he said.

In addition to the theater, the first floor houses a gift shop and workshop.

It's unclear where or how the fire started, Mosby said.

Bob Kramer's Marionettes is a St. Louis institution founded by Kramer more than 50 years ago. Kramer and Feltch perform several shows each year and teach audiences about how the puppets are made.