MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Firefighters braved the cold Monday night to extinguish a fire that burned through the roof of a Maryland Heights apartment complex.

Captain Robert Daus with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District said their firefighters were called to the building on the 100 block of Plum Avenue. Daus said the fire was already through the roof when their firefighters arrived.

Once they were told everyone was out of the building, Daus said firefighters took an aggressive stance. The fire was under control by about 7:15 and no one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters said two units were damaged in the fire, but they don't know how many people will be displaced. The Red Cross was on the scene to help people who need shelter or goods.

More local news:

RELATED: Shelter dog makes drug bust

RELATED: Affton man may have been stabbed to death for his car

RELATED: City Museum, Magic House in running for best children's museum